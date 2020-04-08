€215 million to be spent on road development in 2020

The Road Administration will have a budget of €215 million for road construction and reconstruction this year - a record high amount.

Priit Sauk, Director General of the Road Administration, at a web press conference on Wednesday, said: "I confirm that the special situation has not required significant corrections to be made for road works. Today, 80 procurements are in progress and we have not had to make any changes here."

The state budget has earmarked €190 million for investments in roads this year, to which €25 million of European Union funds should be added, Sauk said.

The Road Administration has also received an additional €10 million from the extraordinary budget, he said.

Raido Randmaa, Road Administration Director of the Road Administration said: "Despite the current situation in the world, we have a record year ahead of us in terms of investments."

He said 48 ​​kilometers of new roads will be constructed this year, 107 kilometers of roads will be reconstructed, 272 kilometers of gravel roads and 1,092 of paved roads will be maintained. Additionally, 231 kilometers will be redesigned and 171 kilometers of pavements will be built.

There will also be repairs made to 19 bridges, 39 dangerous traffic areas will be rebuilt and noise barriers will be installed at three locations.

Last year, the Road Administration received €171 million investments from the state budget, €174 million in 2018 and €139 million in 2017.

