Government agrees to start mass testing for coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

ERR News, BNS
Test samples. Source: ERR
Mass testing of people for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be carried out in Estonia, starting with Saaremaa, to understand the spread of the virus, the government agreed on Thursday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), who took part in the cabinat meeting where the decision was made, wrote on social media: "We decided in the government on the organization of mass testing for the spread of the virus. At first mass testing will be carried out in Saaremaa in combination with a scientific survey. On the basis of its outcome, mass testing with surveys will be launched in the whole country."

Reinsalu said that mass testing was a necessary step for restricting the virus and returning to normal life. 

The cabinet meeting began at 2 p.m. and was still ongoing at 5 p.m.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

