Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will move online this year

Due to the coronavirus, Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) is moving online to the new platform Elisa Stage. Under the emergency situation, the film festival will take place from May 8-10.

During the three-day festival, almost 20 horrors and fantasy films from more than 10 countries will be shown. There is also a short horror and fantasy film competition taking place on the internet whose winner will be nominated for the Melies d'Or or Golden Melies Award for Best European Fantasy Film.

The festival will take place in cooperation with the telecommunication company Elisa whose new online platform will bring films to the audience.

According to the head of the TV at Elisa Silver Soomre, it is important to provide even better opportunities for entertainment in the current situation. "Until now, people have needed to find a way to visit Haapsalu in order to see the films, then this year, they can follow the high-quality movies from home all around Estonia," he said.

In addition to films, the festival offers interviews with authors, presentations and discussion groups, as well as the opportunity to ask questions to the directors, comment on what has been seen and communicate with other viewers through the social network.

The festival's program coordinator Helmut Jänes said the whole team is working to ensure that this year's festival will not become an ordinary virtual video rental but retains as much of its uniquely cool atmosphere as possible.

"We are trying to convey as much as possible the emotion that comes with the film festival, hoping that next year we will be able to show the films again on the big cinema screen," he said.

The films can be seen only in Estonia and you don't need to be a client of Elisa to view them. Both single tickets and festival passes can be purchased.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!