ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Crowds at a graduation ceremony in front of the main building at the Univeristy of Tartu.
Crowds at a graduation ceremony in front of the main building at the Univeristy of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu/Facebook
News

The University of Tartu (TÜ) announced on social media that it is canceling all graduation ceremonies this summer to help avoid potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus. The university's graduations are usually held across several days in June.

"The University of Tartu will not hold any graduation ceremonies this summer, as they attract a lot of people and it is thus impossible to avoid close contact," the university wrote on its website.

"We considered postponing graduation ceremonies, but considering current information, this wouldn't be realistic and it wouldn't be fair to give anyone such hopes," TÜ Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Aune Valk clarified on the university's Facebook page. "Considering the photo shared with the news, it's understandable that graduation ceremonies are one of the most infectious events ⁠— lots of people, all close together, and they come from all over Estonia and then go back home again."

Referring to traditional graduation photos that are popular among graduating students, Valk added that nobody has banned small numbers of people getting dressed up and taking a photo with their diploma in front of the university's main building.

Graduates will be able to pick up their diplomas from their respective faculties in the second half of June, with exact times and locations to be sent to all graduating students as well as posted on the university's website.

"Diplomas can also be picked up by an authorized representative if necessary, and diplomas can also be mailed upon request," the school added.

As of Friday afternoon, no other major universities in Estonia had yet publicly announced plans regarding graduation ceremonies for the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

TÜ to continue spring semester online

TÜ also announced that its spring semester studies would continue online through the end of the semester.

"In courses where it is possible to arrange virtual studies, we will continue this way through the end of the semester," the school wrote. "We hope that when the coronavirus recedes, it will be possible, as in other schools, to reinstate studies in small groups in the second half of May. With this, we mean labs and, if necessary, exams, i.e. activity that is difficult or impossible to arrange via computer."

The university noted that final decisions regarding the extent and timing of the restoration of studies would be made after consulting with the Ministry of Education and Research, and that students would be sent more exact information regarding specific courses.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchuniversity of tartuhigher educationcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: