Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

Six students living at a University of Tartu (TÜ) dormitory on Raatuse Street tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The dorm has since been closed, and 42 residents living on the same floor will be among the first to be tested. The Health Board is expecting the need for some 200 tests.

The Health Board informed the infected individuals of their positive test results and ordered them to quarantine. Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been ordered to self-isolate as well.

The Health Board's Southern Regional Department has since determined that a gathering including 14 students took place at the dorm on April 9, several of whom displayed symptoms of illness. An additional three residents of the same dorm also reported that they had come in contact with people who had tested positive for the virus, but they themselves tested negative.

In the next stage, all residents of the dorm will be tested, one floor at a time.

"The Health Board will continue advising everyone who is ill today to prepare them for isolation as well as determine whom they have come in contact with," said Tiia Luht, head of the Southern Regional Department. "A plan to limit the spread of the virus will be drawn up in accordance with gathered information."

The Health Board has notified Tartu Üliõpilasküla, the managing body of several student dorms in Tartu, of the situation, provided guidelines to dorm staff regarding disinfecting measures as well as provided them with personal protective equipment (PPE) to help avoid infection.

It is also reminding everyone that social gatherings are not permitted during peak transmission of the virus, and that people who are ill should stay home in order to avoid spreading the infection to others.

