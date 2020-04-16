Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,434

Thirty-four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. A 71-year-old man also passed away which takes the total number of deaths from the disease in Estonia to 36.

The man was receiving treatment at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, a total of 2,058 COVID-19 tests were analyzed in Estonia. Of these, 34 - or 1.7 percent - were positive.

New tests were reported in Harju County (18), Ida-Viru County (6) and Saaremaa (6). Hiiu, Pärnu, Tartu and Võru counties all recorded one new test each.

Across Estonia, 137 people are being treated in hospital, which is 10 fewer than on Wednesday. Of the patients in hospital, 10 are using ventilators and 133 people have been discharged.

As of Thursday, the most infected people are still in the age group 55-59 (18%), followed by the age group 20-24 (15%), the age group 15-19 (12%) and the age group 50-54 (12%).

To date, a total of 36,024 new tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,434 or 4 percent have tested positive.

More detailed statistics can be viewed at koroonakaart.

