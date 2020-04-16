ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,434 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland.
Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Thirty-four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. A 71-year-old man also passed away which takes the total number of deaths from the disease in Estonia to 36.

The man was receiving treatment at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, a total of 2,058 COVID-19 tests were analyzed in Estonia. Of these, 34 - or 1.7 percent - were positive.

New tests were reported in Harju County (18), Ida-Viru County (6) and Saaremaa (6). Hiiu, Pärnu, Tartu and Võru counties all recorded one new test each.

Across Estonia, 137 people are being treated in hospital, which is 10 fewer than on Wednesday. Of the patients in hospital, 10 are using ventilators and 133 people have been discharged. 

As of Thursday, the most infected people are still in the age group 55-59 (18%), followed by the age group 20-24 (15%), the age group 15-19 (12%) and the age group 50-54 (12%).  

To date, a total of 36,024 new tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,434 or 4 percent have tested positive.

More detailed statistics can be viewed at koroonakaart.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:52

Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party advert

15:31

Allikvee: No more than five hospitals should take care of COVID-19 patients

15:06

Helme: Restrictions will continue in May and June

14:55

State may need to change law before offering Tallink €150 million loan

14:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Virus and antibodies

13:59

Association of Estonian Broadcasters also seeking help from government

13:27

Tuulikki Bartosik chosen among 10 music recommendations of Songlines

12:51

People increasingly sorting waste while at home

12:46

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will move online this year

12:25

Seeder: Next supplementary budget would include cuts

11:56

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,434

11:52

Analyst: There are better ways to help countries than common Eurobonds

11:21

Tartu to ban alcohol consumption in Pirogov Park during emergency situation

10:54

Ministry: Not necessary to create temporary bus stops in Southern Estonia

10:31

Schools seeking guidelines about admission exams and final grades

09:57

Minster of Culture: Culture should not be first area to make spending cuts

09:27

Three coronavirus patients from Kuressaare transferred to Tallinn

08:57

Party ratings: Center Party support stops rising

08:34

Center Party leaders claim they don't know major first-quarter donor

15.04

Ministers agree on seven metrics for exiting emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: