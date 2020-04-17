Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

In the past 24 hours, 25 new samples tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Estonia to 1,459. Two elderly hospital patients also died of the coronavirus disease, bringing the country's death toll to 38.

As of the morning of April 17, a total of 129 people in Estonia are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are on ventilators, according to a Health Board press release. Another 145 coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital.

A 91-year-old woman undergoing care at Ida-Viru Central Hospital and a 77-year-old man undergoing care at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) both died of the virus, bringing the country's total death toll to 38 people.

A total of 1,576 coronavirus tests were analyzed over the past 24 hours; in all, 37,594 coronavirus tests have been administered and analyzed in Estonia, 3.9 percent of which have come up positive.

According to population register data, the highest number of positive tests over the past day came from Harju County (9) and Saaremaa (6), followed by four positive tests each in Tartu and Ida-Viru Counties. As of Friday, the highest number of cases are in the 20-24 age group (28 percent), followed by the 35-39 age group (16 percent) and the 65-69 age group (12 percent).

The Health Board is reminding everyone that the COVID-19 virus can also spread to those that do not belong to risk groups. Nearly one third of the past day's positive test results were given by people between the ages of 20-29, and as of April 16, more than a quarter of those who tested positive for the virus belonged to the 15-24 age group.

