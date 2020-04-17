Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Apartment blocks in Tallinn. Picture is illustrative.
Apartment blocks in Tallinn. Picture is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Health Board has noticed the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been spreading through apartment block stairwells and that several people living in the same stairwell have often become ill. The board advises cooperatives to pay special attention to the cleaning of public spaces.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Ester Öpik, the head of the Northern Region of the Health Board said there have been instances where several people living in the same stairwell have fallen ill. 

As many people pass through stairwells, cooperatives should now pay special attention to cleaning them, she said.

"Especially for elevators, buttons, public areas. Daily ventilation of stairwells is also important. Door handles, handrails and other contact surfaces must also be cleaned," said Öpik.

It would also be appropriate to include disinfectants in lifts or external doors in corridors.

She also suggests people enter the elevator, either alone with their family members or with their neighbors in turn. As the virus can remain on the elevator buttons, it is advisable to walk up the stairs if possible.

People must also keep a safe distance from others when traveling by public transport.

The Rescue Board expressed concern that the risk group does not stay at home, they often go to the store. Therefore, it is especially important that younger or healthier people help their loved ones or neighbors by doing their shopping for them.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
