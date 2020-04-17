ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Road sign on Liivalaia street in Tallinn reading
Road sign on Liivalaia street in Tallinn reading "Stay at Home!" in Estonian and Russian. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A person who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) must stay at home until they are healthy. This means that 1,459 people in Estonia and their families are responsible for following the mobility restrictions during the emergency situation.

Kerly Virk, a representative of the Police Board, said the police have sometimes had to issue a fine people who continue to go outside after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Emergency Act allows a fine of up to €2,000 to be issued to people not following the rules.

"In most cases, bringing the issue to their attention has helped," Virk said.

Based on the order head of the emergency situation, freedom of mobility is limited for 14 days the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the people living with them.

The infected person is considered healed when there has been no fever for 48 hours and strong respiratory symptoms for 24 hours, primarily cough, fever and a runny nose.

With the permission of the family doctor, the healthy person is allowed to continue with their normal life. People who have been hospitalized are recommended to stay at home for another two weeks after being given the all-clear by the hospital.

People living together with an infected person can leave the house only in exceptional cases, for example, when they are workers of health care or when they need to go to the grocery store.

However, going to the store is not recommended, and in the absence of helpful relatives or family members, a household with limited mobility must contact the local government, which is in that case obliged to bring the essentials.

However, a problem and an ethical concern may arise when someone in the local community is known to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and a person living with the patient is seen outside the home.

Janar Filippov, Head of Communications at the Chancellor of Justice's Office told ERR: "The problem is that the local community and other strangers shouldn't really know anyone's health information - it's sensitive data. It's known to the police today, so the first and only course of action in this situation is to call the police."

"No one should be calling the police out of suspicion or gossip alone," Filippov said, adding that no one should be persecuted or discriminated against after suffering an illness or ending quarantine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared the same message on Friday morning.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

coronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus testsmobility restrictions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: