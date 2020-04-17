Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

In addition to sending 60,000 masks, on the proposal of Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), the Estonian government has decided to support both Spain and Italy with €100,000 each via the International Red Cross for the mitigation of the impact of the novel coronavirus in these countries.

"At this difficult time, we must express our solidarity with those countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the coronavirus in Europe," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said according to a press release. "Spain and Italy have requested assistance from their allies, and Estonia, together with other NATO member states, has decided to offer them the help they need."

The prime minister highlighted that both Italy and Spain have repeatedly demonstrated their solidarity and contributed to the security of the alliance and Estonia's region by participating in NATO battlegroups, air policing in the Baltic states and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCD COE) in Tallinn.

"Thus it is quite evident that Estonia supports them in this difficult time for our allies," he added.

Reinsalu spoke with his Italian and Spanish colleagues by phone, informing both countries of the support being provided via the International Red Cross as well as help with personal protective equipment (PPE). Both foreign ministers thanked Estonia for the assistance, assuring Reinsalu that their countries would not forget this help.

Estonia will allocate €100,000 each to Italy and Spain via the International Red Cross in order to control the spread of the coronavirus. It is also sending 30,000 face masks and 2,000 units of disinfectant manufactured by local producer Nordic Group OÜ to each country.

Spain submitted a request for assistance on March 24, and Italy on March 26, via the NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC), where they provided detailed information on material shortages and the necessary equipment to fight the virus. Many allied countries have since responded to the call with PPE, ventilators and other medical equipment, and medical as well as transport and logistics aid.

The consignments of masks and disinfectants should reach Italy and Spain next week the latest.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!