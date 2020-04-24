ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
30,000 masks and medical supplies sent from Estonia arrive in Italy

Boxes of PPE sent to Italy from Estonia.
Boxes of PPE sent to Italy from Estonia. Source: Twitter.com/estNATO
Thirty thousand masks and disinfectant sent by Estonia arrived in Italy on Friday morning to help the country with its COVID-19 outbreak. Estonia has also made a donation of €100,000.

On Friday morning the personal protective equipment (PPE) landed at Milan Malpensa airport, the Estonia in NATO twitter account posted.

Last week the Estonian government announced 60,000 masks would be sent to Spain and Italy to help the countries cope with their coronavirus outbreaks, which have been the worst in Europe. 

Estonia has sent 30,000 face masks and 2,000 units of disinfectant produced by local producer Nordic Group OÜ to each country. 

As well as PPE equipment the Estonian government has decided to support both Spain and Italy with €100,000 each via the International Red Cross for the mitigation of the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said in statement last week. "At this difficult time, we must express our solidarity with those countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the coronavirus in Europe.

"Spain and Italy have requested assistance from their allies, and Estonia, together with other NATO member states, has decided to offer them the help they need."

The prime minister highlighted that both Italy and Spain have repeatedly demonstrated their solidarity and contributed to the security of the alliance and Estonia's region by participating in NATO battlegroups, air policing in the Baltic states and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCD COE) in Tallinn.

"Thus it is quite evident that Estonia supports them in this difficult time for our allies," he added

On Tuesday, Estonian personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant sent from Tallinn arrived in Spain.

Italy and Spain requested assistance via NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). The EADRCC is NATO's principal disaster response mechanism.  

Editor: Helen Wright

