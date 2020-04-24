30,000 masks and medical supplies sent from Estonia arrive in Italy

Thirty thousand masks and disinfectant sent by Estonia arrived in Italy on Friday morning to help the country with its COVID-19 outbreak. Estonia has also made a donation of €100,000.

On Friday morning the personal protective equipment (PPE) landed at Milan Malpensa airport, the Estonia in NATO twitter account posted.

Last week the Estonian government announced 60,000 masks would be sent to Spain and Italy to help the countries cope with their coronavirus outbreaks, which have been the worst in Europe.

Estonia has sent 30,000 face masks and 2,000 units of disinfectant produced by local producer Nordic Group OÜ to each country.

Estonia's assistance to Italy in the fight against #COVID19 has arrived this morning in Milan Malpensa airport! ???????? sent 30 000 masks, disinfection material & a donation of 100 000 EUR to the red Cross after a request by Italy through #EADRCC. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/B80xxoMtq5 — estNATO (@estNATO) April 24, 2020

As well as PPE equipment the Estonian government has decided to support both Spain and Italy with €100,000 each via the International Red Cross for the mitigation of the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said in statement last week. "At this difficult time, we must express our solidarity with those countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the coronavirus in Europe.

"Spain and Italy have requested assistance from their allies, and Estonia, together with other NATO member states, has decided to offer them the help they need."

The prime minister highlighted that both Italy and Spain have repeatedly demonstrated their solidarity and contributed to the security of the alliance and Estonia's region by participating in NATO battlegroups, air policing in the Baltic states and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCD COE) in Tallinn.

"Thus it is quite evident that Estonia supports them in this difficult time for our allies," he added

On Tuesday, Estonian personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant sent from Tallinn arrived in Spain.

We are supporting our NATO allies Spain and Italy by sending masks and making a donation through the Red Cross to fight #covid19. In these difficult times we are all in this together @AranchaGlezLaya @luigidimaio https://t.co/zsFOjvDQJT — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) April 16, 2020

Italy and Spain requested assistance via NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). The EADRCC is NATO's principal disaster response mechanism.

