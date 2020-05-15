Ratas lifts coronavirus restrictions from University of Tartu dormitory

The head of the emergency situation, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, on Thursday revoked the order closing the dormitory at Raatuse 22 in Tartu in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. All residents have now been declared healthy.

All residents who have previously received a positive test result have recovered and neither they nor their close contacts need further isolation.

The Health Board said the restriction of freedom of movement and the segregation of residents within the dormitory have fulfilled their purpose, people have recovered and the outbreak of infection has subsided.

On April 17, six students tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party. The dormitory was then locked down by the government and residents were tested and separated.

