E-commerce volume grows 85 pct in March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
In March 2020, the volume of e-commerce in Estonia was bigger by 85 percent than in the same month a year ago, the Estonian E-Commerce Association said on Monday.

The association reminded customers making purchases in e-stores increasingly often to always make sure that the website they are making a purchase at is that of a trustworthy retailer.  

Tõnu Väät, manager of the Estonian E-Commerce Association, advised customers to always check for the availability of the store's contact details on the front page of the store's website and to always remember to carefully read through the terms and conditions of purchase, delivery and returns to avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Before making a purchase on an unknown e-retailer's website, people should check for feedback from customers on the store's website and look for background information online.

Special caution is recommended with foreign e-retailers, as also e-stores offering an Estonian-language environment may be registered in a third country, meaning that they do not have to operate in compliance with European Union law. 

"It's worthwhile to be cautious when the price is unbelievably favorable. If it isn't possible to find the seller's details online or there are no comments or feedback on the website of the online store, it pays to be skeptical. In this way a situation can be avoided where you entrust your credit card data in good faith to an online store that will take advantage of it for its own good later," he said.  

It's also worthwhile to be skeptical about foreign online auction environments, especially when it comes to buying second-hand goods. 

The most sensible course of action is to make purchases at well-known e-stores and give preference if necessary to local e-stores, thereby supporting Estonian traders and manufacturers, Väät added. 

Editor: Helen Wright

coronavirus
