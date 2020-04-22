Open air sports facilities will hopefully be opened at beginning of May

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) announced that there is a possibility that open air public sports facilities, closed in response to the coronvirus pandemic, may be reopened at the beginning of next month.

"Since physical activity is so important for people´s health, we are hoping that we can open the open-air sports facilities, stadia and tennis courts for the beginning of May," Lukas told ERR.

On Tuesday, April 21, Lukas talked with EU sport´s ministers via a video link, discussing the effects of the COVID-19 on the sports sector. Measures at EU level were also discussed.

--

