RIA: Mobile voting could be launched in 2021

The Information System Authority (RIA) said the option of voting with a mobile smart device, or m-voting, may be possible by the time of the local government elections in 2021.

"We also want to make elections accessible on smartphones, which we use more and more every day," RIA said in its annual review published on Friday. At the same time, the authority emphasized that before making m-voting a reality it is necessary to be confident in its security.

Earlier this week, RIA along with the State Electoral Office presented an analysis which found e-voting using a smart device to be technically feasible. The analysis, too, said that certain security risks must be mitigated and a suitable platform must be chosen for it be carried out on.

The analysis provides technical recommendations on how to proceed if the state wishes to introduce m-voting, or mobile voting. The National Electoral Committee will discuss the analysis at a sitting to be held on May 6.

Tallinn city council testing e-voting system for holding sittings online

Tallinn city council is to introduce an electronic voting system at its sitting next week enabling city council members' secure verification for the vote; test sittings will also be held beforehand to ensure the vote goes smoothly.

Chairman of the Tallinn city council Tiit Terik said that the electronic conducting of sittings and handling of legal instruments must take into account requirements provided by the law. The first-ever electronic sitting of the Tallinn city council was held without any technical disruptions on April 16.

A hybrid of the city council's voting system and the Teams communication and collaboration platform is used for conducting virtual sittings. As Teams does not allow for the secure identification of participants for the purpose of a vote, the voting system was built on a new information system for handling legal instruments, which, albeit still being in the final stage of development, allows city council members to identify themselves with an ID card or via mobile ID.

Technical and legal matters relating to the organization of e-sittings were introduced at a meeting of the city council's innovation committee on Thursday by Martin Mannil, Tallinn city information technology director, and Priit Lello, city legal director.

"The innovation committee approves holding sittings of the city council in online format. It is important that the Tallinn city council set a good example in safeguarding people's health and adhering to the rules established during the emergency situation while at the same time being a locomotive for innovation," chairman of the innovation committee Andres Kollist said.

The sitting of the Tallinn city council can be followed online in Estonian at 4 p.m. on April 30 on the website www.tallinn.ee/est/Istungid-ja-paevakorrad .

