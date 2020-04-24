ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

RIA: Mobile voting could be launched in 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Smart phone.
Smart phone. Source: (Photo: ERR)
News

The Information System Authority (RIA) said the option of voting with a mobile smart device, or m-voting, may be possible by the time of the local government elections in 2021.

"We also want to make elections accessible on smartphones, which we use more and more every day," RIA said in its annual review published on Friday. At the same time, the authority emphasized that before making m-voting a reality it is necessary to be confident in its security.

Earlier this week, RIA along with the State Electoral Office presented an analysis which found e-voting using a smart device to be technically feasible. The analysis, too, said that certain security risks must be mitigated and a suitable platform must be chosen for it be carried out on.

The analysis provides technical recommendations on how to proceed if the state wishes to introduce m-voting, or mobile voting. The National Electoral Committee will discuss the analysis at a sitting to be held on May 6.

Tallinn city council testing e-voting system for holding sittings online

Tallinn city council is to introduce an electronic voting system at its sitting next week enabling city council members' secure verification for the vote; test sittings will also be held beforehand to ensure the vote goes smoothly.

Chairman of the Tallinn city council Tiit Terik said that the electronic conducting of sittings and handling of legal instruments must take into account requirements provided by the law. The first-ever electronic sitting of the Tallinn city council was held without any technical disruptions on April 16. 

A hybrid of the city council's voting system and the Teams communication and collaboration platform is used for conducting virtual sittings. As Teams does not allow for the secure identification of participants for the purpose of a vote, the voting system was built on a new information system for handling legal instruments, which, albeit still being in the final stage of development, allows city council members to identify themselves with an ID card or via mobile ID.

Technical and legal matters relating to the organization of e-sittings were introduced at a meeting of the city council's innovation committee on Thursday by Martin Mannil, Tallinn city information technology director, and Priit Lello, city legal director.

"The innovation committee approves holding sittings of the city council in online format. It is important that the Tallinn city council set a good example in safeguarding people's health and adhering to the rules established during the emergency situation while at the same time being a locomotive for innovation," chairman of the innovation committee Andres Kollist said. 

The sitting of the Tallinn city council can be followed online in Estonian at 4 p.m. on April 30 on the website www.tallinn.ee/est/Istungid-ja-paevakorrad .

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

e-votingriaelectoral commissionm-voting
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:16

Compensation for first three sick days to be paid in May

19:56

Health Insurance Fund starts analysis of coronavirus-related expenditure

19:29

Government to increase the share capital of Nordica by €30 million

19:03

Admission tests for Tallinn high schools to take place online

18:46

Banks agree on common rules for grace periods

18:36

Government extends emergency situation Updated

18:18

Mihhail Kõlvart: Life cannot be put on hold for a second time

17:50

First Baltic herring catch of the year delivered to Pärnu harbor

17:28

Bank of Estonia: Car leasing demand fall suggests cooling in loan market

17:11

RIA: Mobile voting could be launched in 2021

17:05

Police detain possible kidnappers in Tallinn

16:47

Unemployment rate is slowly rising

16:22

Tallinn coronavirus rates increasing while rest of country seeing fall

16:03

Tartu scraps bill banning drinking in Pirogov Park during crisis

15:39

Opening up borders between Baltic States, Finland to be discussed next week

15:16

East Tallinn Central Hospital to restart scheduled treatment on Monday

14:55

EDF field hospital in Kuressaare to be packed up by end of April

14:39

30,000 masks and medical supplies sent from Estonia arrive in Italy

14:13

Statistics: Food and dwelling costs over third of 2019 household outgoings

13:54

Mayor of Lüganuse rural municipality resigns

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: