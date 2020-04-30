ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Goverment will start supporting oil industry due to falling prices ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
VKG plant in Ida-Viru County.
VKG plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: VKG
News

The government is looking into how to support the shale oil industries in Ida-Viru County which have been badly hit by falling oil prices. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) will lead a working group tasked with developing measures.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Thursday: "The price of oil has been negative in some places and this is a serious challenge, which primarily concerns Ida-Viru County. We need an economic measures packages in Ida-Viru County. The government agreed to form a working group, which will be led by Taavi Aas."

The Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) added although the price of oil and the price of shale oil are not directly related, the price of oil dictates both the fluctuation of the price of gas and the price of shale oil.

"This will have a huge impact on Estonian exports and jobs, so we have to deal with it separately. This is an extremely volatile situation at the moment, but all predictions say that the price in the oil market will stabilize and reach a level that makes oil production profitable for us again. to make sure that this large and profitable industry survives the difficult times, "said the Minister of Finance.

He clarified different state fees and charges could be considered as support measures, including the use of specially labeled diesel, as well as different environmental charges, which could be reduced.

"These were specific things on the menu that we discussed in the cabinet for the first time today, but which we will look closely at next week," Helme said.

Ratas said in the Cabinet on Thursday Aas presented a very specific vision of the measures which could be implemented, but no final decisions have been made yet. It is hoped to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

shale oilida-viru county
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:55

Fire which killed family in Tartu started with electrical fault

18:32

No infections detected among defense force members at field hospital

18:10

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

17:38

Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation

17:10

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed

16:42

Riigikogu committee MPs concerned over state powers post-emergency

16:12

Half of COVID-19 deaths were residents of Saaremaa

15:41

Government hopes to make Tallink's €150 million loan decision next week

15:35

Goverment will start supporting oil industry due to falling prices

15:12

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be new emergency situation message

14:58

Finance minister ditches face mask before addressing press conference

14:46

Health Board: Relaxation measures could be started for children under 10

14:22

Estonia starts one-month UN Security Council presidency stint on Friday

13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: