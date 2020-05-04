Number of readers of National Library continued to grow in April

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
1051 people registered as readers of the National Library in April, which is 82 percent more than at the same time last year. The number of borrowed books per day is 40 percent higher than usual - 206 books per day were borrowed instead of the 143 last year.

Active registration for becoming a reader started at the beginning of the emergency situation - 66 percent more people than last year, registered themselves as a reader in March.

Since the week before last, people can order the book borrowed from the National library to the Omniva parcel machines all around Estonia. The pilot project will widen the accessibility to the books for the people who live far away or can´t pick up the books for some reason.

Last week, the library started personal video counseling which is meant for students, scientists, and others who are looking for professional help in searching for information.

The library has offered the no-contact borrowing service for seven weeks now. The books can be ordered in two ways - through the e-catalog or via telephone.

In addition to the postal parcel service, ordered books can also be taken 24 hours a day from the electronic book cabinet next to the main door. Also from the library lobby on weekdays from 12 p.m to 5 p.m.

The use of DIGAR, the digital archive of the National Library, has more than doubled during the emergency. DIGAR includes books, maps, notes, photos, postcards, posters, illustrations as well as audiobooks and music files, as well as older magazines.

Related to the crisis, the National Library offers registered readers access to up to 40 license databases from various fields via the Internet, some of which have previously been closed to Estonian consumers. Popular databases include the PressReader platform for international newspapers and magazines and the MediciTV classical music streaming service.

These and many other databases are accessible through the National Library's search portal and the ESTER e-catalog.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

