Shipping companies expect clearer instructions from Finland

Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn.
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The decision made by the Finnish government on Monday, May 4, to relax movement restrictions between Estonia and Finland hasn´t yet brought clarity on how is everything going to work. For now, the only certain thing is that from May 14, Estonian citizens can enter Finland based on an employment or agency agreement, or for a compelling family reason.

Thousand of people in Estonia and Finland have been waiting to travel freely from Estonia to Finland. Unfortunately, nobody knows exactly what the Finnish government is expecting from shipping companies, who were asked to stop passenger transport at the beginning of April, ETV currents affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday night.

"We will probably open the ticket system after the Finnish government´s decision on Thursday, May 7, where additional labor migration rules are to be clarified and, after what, we will know a lot more," Manager of Viking Line Eesti Inno Borodenko said.

Viking Line´s competitor Tallink already started their ticket sales on Tuesday, May 5, but they are also admitting that they are waiting for more specific directions from the Finnish authorities.

People crossing the Gulf of Finland need to take into account that Finland is expecting arrivals to be relatively isolated for a couple of weeks.

"From wherever a person arrives in Finland, he or she will have to stay in self-quarantine for two weeks. They can go only go to and from home to work, but nowhere else," Finnish Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalu (VIHR) said earlier in the week.

The are many open questions still: Whether shipping companies have to manage the right of passengers to enter Finland while they are still in Tallinn, the show reported: What exactly constitute compelling family reasons for entering Finland; what documents may be required from arrivals from Estonia in the port of Helsinki.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

tallinkviking linemobility restrictions
