Party ratings: EKRE support reaches peak for 2020 so far

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has risen 1.4 percentage points to 18.1 percent, according to one pollster, the highest level of support for the coalition party this year. The opposition Reform Party remains the most-supported party on 31.7 percent, with the coalition Center Party on 24.3 percent.

The survey, conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), shows support for Reform remaining largely unchanged in recent weeks; Center's has been falling slightly over the same period, with support falling an average of 2.9 percent per week for the past four weeks, Norstat says.

The top three are followed by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.3 percent, non-parliamentary part Estonia 200 on 7.5 percent and coalition party Isamaa on 5.3 percent.

Support for all three coalition parties totaled 47.7 percent and for opposition parties, 40 percent.

The latest aggregate results cover a survey period from 7 April to 5 May, and a total of 4,000 citizens of voting age were interviewed.

Norstat claims a statistical error margin of +/- 1.55 percent.

