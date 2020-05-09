Survey: Movement increasing, economic concerns growing

Results from a new survey show there has been an increase in people moving around outside this week and growing concern about the impact on the economy by the coronavirus and restrictions imposed to stop the spread. 22 percent of respondents are wearing masks went they leave the house.

The survey, conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS, shows movement outdoors has started to increase and less than half of respondents - 48 percent - are staying at home. 47 percent are acting the same way as they did before the emergency situation was implemented and 4 percent are quarantined. 42 percent of respondents said they are avoiding crowded places while 5 percent said they weren't.

Altogether 65 percent of people asked are following all the necessary instructions to stop the spread of coronavirus, 23 percent are following most of the instructions, 6 percent of residents are following some instructions, and 5 percent are not following the instructions at all.

A total of 91 percent of people said they are washing their hands regularly with soap and water, 79 percent said they are keeping their distance when moving around outside the home, that is following the 2+2 rule, and 74 percent of respondents said they are disinfecting their hands with alcohol-based products.

Masks are worn by 22 percent of the population. Women, older people and people with higher education are being more careful than the rest of the population.

Turu-uuringute AS manager Tõnis Stamberg said the picture the results of the survey paint is as expected.

"Whereas in previous weeks, people were initially concerned about the spread of the virus and their own health and the health of others, now, there is a growing concern about the future of the economy and declining incomes," he said.

Altogether 43 percent of working respondents said their workload has not changed during the emergency situation, but 36 percent said it has decreased and 14 percent said it has increased.

Of the respondents who said they were unemployed, 42 percent have lost their jobs during the current emergency situation and this figure has increased by 13 percentage points compared to the previous week.

Altogether 55 percent of respondents said the situation caused by the coronavirus has reduced their or their family's income. At the same time, 88 percent of Estonian residents consider the payment of taxes to be an important duty, while 8 percent consider it to be of little importance.

As expected, the share of the population wanting the emergency measures to be eased, 38 percent, has further increased, the share of the population satisfied with the existing measures remains stable, 53 percent, and 8 percent want the measures to be made stricter.

The survey commissioned by the Government Office was conducted by polling 2,009 Estonian residents aged 15 and above by telephone and over the internet. This is the eighth time the survey was carried out.

