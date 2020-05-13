Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

Foundation Innove, the education competence center, on Wednesday announced that out of the 18 percent of students that withdrew from state examinations, most people opted out of the narrow version of the state examination in mathematics.

In January, 9,003 students had registered for the state examination in mathematics, 1,932 or 21 percent of them decided to not sit for the exam. 36.7 percent withdrew from the narrow version of the mathematics examination, 8.4 percent withdrew from the extended or more difficult version, Innove spokesperson Mari Annus on Wednesday told ERR's online news in Estonian.

7,120 had registered for the Estonian language examination, there were 852 cancellations (12 percent). 570 people or 23 percent of the 2,429 people registered for the Estonian language examination as a second language had canceled their registration.

Monday, May 11 was the deadline for those who had in January registered for examinations to decide whether they were going to sit for the exams or not. In January, there were 18,551 people planning to take the exams.

Disparities between the amount of people sitting for the Estonian and mathematics examinations results from the fact that not only high schoolers, but also students at vocational schools for whom both examinations are not mandatory, sit for the exams. In addition, there are graduates, many of whom are only sitting for one examination.

Annus pointed out that more than a half of the people who withdrew from the Estonian language examination as a second language were students at vocational schools and secondary schools for adults.

The Estonian language examination has been put back to May 29, the mathematics examination will take place on June 5.

