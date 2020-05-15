ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Temporary border control ended at Ikla border post at midnight ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ikla border crossing point.
Ikla border crossing point. Source: (Foto: ERR)
News

ERR was on the spot at the Ikla border crossing, on the Estonian-Latvian border, at midnight, to see how people crossed the temporary border control before and after free movement was restored between the three Baltic countries.

At midnight, the nearly two-month-long joint work of police officers, auxiliary police officers, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), and the Defense League (Kaitseliit) ended at the Ikla border checkpoint. With the last shift, it was an honor to draw a line under the period, and everyone no doubt thought that hopefully, such a time would not return soon. Now, the border between the Baltic states is open.

"Movement between Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania is free from 00:00. However, if an Estonian comes from outside of these countries, from Germany for example, he or she needs to take into account that they have to stay in quarantine for two weeks. This rule remains in place, but we are not continuing the work at the border anymore," Head of the Police and Border Guard Board's Western Prefecture Kaido Kõplas told ERR.

Kõplas added that all staff at the border had done a great job and were worthy of his gratitude. Those who had been checked crossing the border reacted in various ways, however, he said..

"I´m very glad that people were mostly friendly and showed gratitude to us. Especially foreigners, who have been able to cross the border. Of course, there have been people who have hit us with their resentment. It´s especially sad when they have been Estonians, who haven´t been satisfied with the measures. When we explain a little what we´re doing and what is the aim, then people have generally understood, however, and we have parted ways kindly."

The last driver to arrive at the border shortly before midnight received a small souvenir for their efforts. Then the working day, and period, was over at the border. Everyone who performed the tasks received a certificate of honor, as well as a pass to the "Ikla kantiin" buffet, where Kõplas invited his staff to eat cake and grab a cup of midnight coffee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

estonialithuanialatviaiklabaltic border
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:37

Temporary border control ended at Ikla border post at midnight

10:14

Head of road department: 2+2 rule cannot be enforced in buses at all times

09:46

Statistics: Part-time employment rises on year in Q1 2020

09:20

Three women living in Lihula care home diagnosed with coronavirus

08:56

Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume Updated

08:46

Kuressaare Hospital retains Dr. Edward Laane as director

08:21

Coronavirus home quarantining behind uptick in home sauna products boom

07:51

Search for two bears in Tallinn halted, animals thought to have moved on

14.05

Police and Rescue Board launch major operation to catch bears in Tallinn Updated

14.05

Statistics Estonia: Labor market has cooled since end of April

14.05

Prime minister: Estonia should have crisis supplies for at least two months

14.05

Low construction prices may benefit plans to build Tallinn film studio

14.05

Drive-in cinema to open in Rocca al Mare shopping center car park

14.05

Elron sees 17 percent uptick in ticket revenue on year

14.05

Social minister: We want to avoid locking down the country next time

14.05

Several viaducts for Rail Baltic will be built this year

14.05

Singer: I ask for comments to be blocked if an article is about my family

14.05

Monitoring Estonian-Latvian border costs €93,000 a week

14.05

SDE MP: Borrowing process for wage support needs to start now

14.05

State widens tourist industry support options as emergency situation ends

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: