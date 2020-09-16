Gallery: President starts work in Pärnu

President Kersti Kaljulaid started the traditional 10-day period of working outside of Tallinn on Tuesday, September 15. This year the president will work in Pärnu.

The president shared her impressions of the first day on her social media account.

The flag was hoisted in the president's honor and Kaljulaid took part in a tree planting ceremony. She also visited a school and the city council offices.

Previously, the president has moved her office to Narva and South-Eastern Estonia for 10 days.

