news

Gallery: President starts work in Pärnu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Pärnu.
Open gallery
13 photos
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid started the traditional 10-day period of working outside of Tallinn on Tuesday, September 15. This year the president will work in Pärnu.

The president shared her impressions of the first day on her social media account.

The flag was hoisted in the president's honor and Kaljulaid took part in a tree planting ceremony. She also visited a school and the city council offices.

Previously, the president has moved her office to Narva and South-Eastern Estonia for 10 days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Diverse companies earn higher profits

12:14

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last day

12:10

Gallery: President starts work in Pärnu

12:08

Trial of doctor at center of Estonian ski doping scandal begins

11:21

Culture minister: No rise in sector workers' wages due for next year

10:55

COVID-19 call center deluged with test referrals, causing small delays

10:29

Ministry: Schools cannot introduce own stricter coronavirus rules

10:02

Prisma expanding in Tallinn, plans for provincial Estonia too

09:37

Drivers can ride the bus for free during Mobility Week in Tartu

09:10

Kontaveit beats Caroline Garcia in straight sets at Rome tournament opener

08:39

Warehouse blaze breaks out in Pärnu early Wednesday morning

15.09

Weather service issues severe storm warning for Thursday

15.09

LHV Group's net earnings decline to €4.3 million in August

15.09

Tartu brings in €124.7 million fiscal receipts January- August

15.09

First Riigikogu sitting of fall lasts a little over a minute

15.09

Reform Party considering vote of no confidence against Martin Helme

15.09

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15.09

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15.09

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

15.09

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: