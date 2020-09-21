Gallery: Lasnamäe's Pae Park cleared during World Cleanup Day

Trash was removed from Lasnamäe's Pae Park by volunteers on Saturday during World Cleanup Day. Approximately, 30,000 people took part across Estonia.

This year in Estonia the focus was on removing cigarette butts from the environment but the shores of the lake were also cleared in Päe Park and shopping carts were pulled from Pirita River.

Cigarette butts and 100 kg of mixed waste were also collected from around Tallinn's Linnahall during the Clean Games Baltic Cup, which take place across the Baltic Sea region, and was organised in Estonia by BinFree.

BinFree volunteers at Linnahall. Source: BinFree

--

