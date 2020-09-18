news

'Clean Games' to take place around Linnahall on World Cleanup Day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Linnahall in Tallinn.
Linnahall in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

The annual Clean Games Baltic Cup will take place around Tallinn's Linnahall on Saturday (September 19) on World Cleanup Day. The aim is to pick up the most trash in one hour.

The event takes place around the Baltic Sea region with participants racing to collect the most litter and rubbish. In Estonia, the Clean Games Baltic Cup will take place in the area around Linnahall from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants will use an app to find garbage which has been marked on a map by the organizers. They will then receive points which go on the app's scoreboard. Participants compete with each other within the city and the whole tournament.

The main focus in Tallinn will be cigarette butts and learning how to sort different types of waste.

BinFree have organized this year's event and the organization recommends registration take place the day before the event.

The Clean Games Baltic Cup has been played annually since 2014 and is an international environmental tournament that takes place in Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and Ukraine.

In 2019 it was held in six countries with 627 participants collecting 7,5 tons of waste.  

BinFree as a Tallinn-based company which cares for the environment, the development and the well being of the local community. If you have any questions contact the organisers by email at: contact.binfree@gmail.com or via the facebook

Register to play the game here. Download the app from the App store or the Google Play Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:07

Ceremony welcomes incoming 5 Rifles to Tapa base

18:57

Filming of "Apothecary Melchior" closes roads in Tallinn's Old Town

18:28

In case you missed it: September 12-18

17:52

MP: Wording of marriage referendum question may become clear next week

17:23

Taavi Aas: Coronavirus flight restrictions should be relaxed

16:57

'Clean Games' to take place around Linnahall on World Cleanup Day

16:54

Estonia and Latvia sign agreement for joint offshore wind farm plan

16:29

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

16:04

Estonia, 16 counties propose independent OSCE mission to Belarus

15:33

SDE holding Tallinn bike ride to highlight city's cyclist danger spots

15:16

Gallery: Storm Aila hits Estonia

15:01

Flights to Norway, Sweden could be canceled from Saturday

14:52

Analysis: Fewer than 7 percent of ERR's news stories are original

14:20

Tallinn to limit nighttime alcohol sales starting next fall

13:52

Hiiumaa requests additional ferry to cover summer traveler peak

13:51

Government still debating support for tourism industry

13:26

Survey: Number of Russian citizens seeing Estonia as hostile at 15-year low

13:10

AK: Martin Helme defense proposal possibly linked to overseas defense firm

12:51

Scientific council: COVID-19 patients could live in hotels while infected

12:24

Health Board: Limiting alcohol sales is the right choice

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: