'Clean Games' to take place around Linnahall on World Cleanup Day

The annual Clean Games Baltic Cup will take place around Tallinn's Linnahall on Saturday (September 19) on World Cleanup Day. The aim is to pick up the most trash in one hour.

The event takes place around the Baltic Sea region with participants racing to collect the most litter and rubbish. In Estonia, the Clean Games Baltic Cup will take place in the area around Linnahall from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants will use an app to find garbage which has been marked on a map by the organizers. They will then receive points which go on the app's scoreboard. Participants compete with each other within the city and the whole tournament.

The main focus in Tallinn will be cigarette butts and learning how to sort different types of waste.

BinFree have organized this year's event and the organization recommends registration take place the day before the event.

The Clean Games Baltic Cup has been played annually since 2014 and is an international environmental tournament that takes place in Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and Ukraine.

In 2019 it was held in six countries with 627 participants collecting 7,5 tons of waste.

BinFree as a Tallinn-based company which cares for the environment, the development and the well being of the local community. If you have any questions contact the organisers by email at: contact.binfree@gmail.com or via the facebook.

Register to play the game here. Download the app from the App store or the Google Play Store.

--

