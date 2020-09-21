Tweeting machine installed in National Library in Tallinn

New media artist Timo Toots examines the connection between the past and the present with a tweeting machine (säutsumasin) which has opened at the National Library in Tallinn.

The tweeting machine uses the database of Estonian journalism from the National Library digital library DIGAR creating pseudo tweets on a random basis, ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

It can be found in the entrance hall of the library and the user pulls a lever which prints our a word or phrase from the archive.

A print out from the tweeting machine (säutsumasin) in the National Library, Source: AK

Project leader of the National Library Virge Loo said the tweeting machine selects its message from the periodical archives of the National Library.

"There are periodicals from the 20th and 19th century, as well as examples from the coming years," he said, stressing that the Soviet period is not included. "We haven't reached that yet."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!