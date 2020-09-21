news

Gallery: Louis Freeh attends Riigikogu special committee meeting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Louis Freeh meets with MPs the Riigikogu.
Open gallery
16 photos
news

The Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee and the state budget special committee are holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the agreement with the law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan and the government on Monday.

Louis Freeh is in Estonia and Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said they would both attend the meeting.

Freeh was not invited to the committee meeting and a debate arose as to whether he was entitled to attend at all. However, he was allowed into the meeting room, ERR was told by the Riigikogu's press service.

Adviser to the Minister of Finance Kersti Kracht said Freeh is in Estonia to fulfil the agreement concluded and will stay until Wednesday.

In July, Martin Helme signed a €3 million agreement with the United States law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan LLP to provide legal services to the Estonian state in international money laundering investigations. 

The law firm will be a partner for the Estonian state in investigating the major money laundering cases in the USA in recent years.

However, the details of the agreement have not been made public and have raised questions among the public and politicians, which is why committees are holding a meeting.

Background

Louis Freeh, former FBI director and leader of the American law firm Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan was hired to provide legal services to the Estonian state in international money laundering investigations.

However, a United States Senate report revealed he has had several contacts with Russian authorities and a company involved with money laundering.

An investigative piece published by daily Eesti Päevaleht on July 28 made the claim that lawyer Louis Freeh - a former FBI director - had previously represented Russian company Prevezon, which had allegedly laundered around €6 million via the now-defunct Estonian branch of Danske Bank.

Martin Helme rejected EPL's claims, calling the article slanderous. He added that the agreement brought a front-rank U.S. law firm, which has also worked with the U.S. government, and with experience in international financial crime representation, on board for Estonia.

Last week, opposition MPs Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and Katri Raik (SDE) made a proposal to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) to terminate the agreement concluded by the minister of finance with the US law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan (FSS) due to the agreement being dysfunctional and incompatible with Estonia's interests.

The report was approved by three out of the five members of the anti-corruption select committee and no proposals were made in the report's approval round in the state budget control select committee. 

Ligi and Raik said the minister of finance, Martin Helme, has repeatedly lied about the circumstances of signing the agreement and also misled the prime minister.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Kadai: Health Board needs more resources for 'coronavirus detectives'

15:29

Cagliari draws with Sassuolo in Serie A opener, Klavan suffers injury

15:27

Two Esiliiga football matches postponed due to positive tests

15:25

Justice chancellor: Survey cannot be carried out instead of referendum

14:55

Ruhnu island municipality seeks state funding for new fueling station

14:51

Gallery: Louis Freeh attends Riigikogu special committee meeting

14:33

Helme: Referendum on marriage reform can also be carried out by survey

14:21

President appoints new ambassador to Finland

13:56

Gallery: Lasnamäe's Pae Park cleared during World Cleanup Day

13:47

Social affairs minister: Government to discuss losing flight restrictions

13:27

Travel to Finland only allowed for work starting September 28

12:52

Coronavirus round-up: September 14-20

12:18

Truck driver who tried to smuggle almost 10 million cigarettes sentenced

11:50

Basketball fans across Estonia set Guinness record for free throws

11:17

Statistics: Industrial producer price index fell by 2.2 percent on year

11:05

Health Board: 18 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:45

Viru College has played important role in integration over last 20 years

10:17

Weather: Cloudy start of week will turn warm on Wednesday

09:53

Baltic migration experts: Coronavirus crisis changing cross-border movement

09:17

Personal family doctor referral no longer necessary for coronavirus testing

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: