Riigikogu parliamentary groups express concern for Armenia, Azerbaijan

Session Hall at the Riigikogu.
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonia-Armenia and Estonia-Azerbaijan Riigikogu groups on Tuesday issued statements expressing "deepest concern" about the escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Both statements are similar and ERR News as published them below:

Statement of the Estonia-Armenia Parliamentary Group

"The Estonia-Armenia Parliamentary Group of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) has been following with the deepest concern the escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, in which many innocent people have already lost their lives.

"We stand for the resolution of the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

"Considering the gravity of the current situation, we call on both parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, re-establish truce and return to the negotiation table, thus spearheading all efforts mediated by the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, based on the principle of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act and its implementation elements, and thereby providing a new impetus to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and contributing to the stability and development of the entire region.

"As a member of the UN Security Council, Estonia will contribute to finding a solution to the conflict in the consultations held by the Security Council."

Statement of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group

"The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group of the Riigikogu has been following with the deepest concern the escalation of the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, in which many innocent people have already lost their lives.

"We stand for the resolution of the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. We reiterate once again our full support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of all countries of the region.

"Considering the gravity of the current situation, we call on both parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, re-establish truce and return to the negotiation table, thus spearheading all efforts mediated by the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, based on the principle of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act and its implementation elements, and thereby providing a new impetus to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and contributing to the stability and development of the entire region." 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

