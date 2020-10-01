news

New Estonian language Bible translation planned for 2039 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The first Estonian language translation of the Bible.
The first Estonian language translation of the Bible. Source: ERR
News

A new translation of the Bible (Piibel) will be ordered to mark the 300th anniversary of the first Estonian-language edition of the Bible.

Representatives of churches, the state, local governments and universities have signed an agreement to start preparing the translation as a public undertaking.

The first Estonian-language translation of the Bible was printed in 1739 and was published in Northern Estonian and it was then decided to make Northern Estonian Estonia's written language, reported ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday.

The Estonian translation of the Bible was written in Tallinn's Old Town in a building now used as Tallinn's Old Town School for Adults. The joint agreement was signed in the same building on Wednesday.

The Jubilee Bible Cooperation Council (Juubelipiibli koostöökogu) also held its first meeting on Wednesday.

"If we get the structure in place and maybe some kind of timetable for how we can get Estonian people involved, then this is the first step," said Tiit Salumäe, chairman of the Estonian Bible Society.

The new translation is needed because over time language changes and what was once understood by everyone can seem awkward and comical.

"You can approach the Bible from different points of view. You can try to translate it very accurately and verbatim. But you can also try to convey this message in a way that is quite similar to what it once was," said Toomas Paul, a theologian and translator of the New Testament.

Paul together with Uku Masing translated a newer version in 1989. The last Bible translation was published in 1997.

A Bible translator must be a strong theologian with a good knowledge of the language. It is not yet known who will carry out the new translation.

"I think this is a high school student whose eyes are starting to shine and is starting to study. It could be someone from the younger generation. We are talking about 2039. There is time," said Salumäe.

The first Estonian-language translation of the bible. Source: ETV

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Tiina Ann Kirss: My parents were boat refugees

19:03

Estonia to sign digital health cooperation deal with WHO

18:32

Average Tallinn apartment prices rose 9.3 percent on year to September

18:25

44-member congregation to get new €1 million Lutheran church in Jõgeva

17:57

Government allocates €600,000 to support Tallinn's green capital 2022 title

17:38

Justice minister ditches forest bill after landowners' complaint

17:10

Second pillar pension fund payments can be temporarily suspended in October

16:58

Estonia proposes President Kersti Kaljulaid as next OECD secretary general Updated

16:39

New Estonian language Bible translation planned for 2039

15:55

Helme: Lifting MS Estonia not on the agenda, would cost over €100 million

15:38

Government prepares for further investigation into Estonia ferry disaster

15:02

Government agrees to support Estonian WRC round in 2021

14:37

Former ambassador Harri Tiido: Belarus as a national project

14:07

Tartu-based Latvian translator bags Estonian-Latvian Languages Award

13:42

Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones

13:39

Xlfy boss: We are ready to enter Finnish market

13:05

Reinsalu calls for reintroduction of 'Baltic bubble'

12:44

Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus audit fails, new clinical audit ordered

12:18

DFDS to increase number of departures on Estonia-Sweden route

11:53

Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: