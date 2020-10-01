Average Tallinn apartment prices rose 9.3 percent on year to September

The average price per square meter of Tallinn apartments grew 9.3 percent on year to September, to €2,141.42, Land Board (Maa-amet) data shows.

The average price also rose by 3.2 percent between August and September.

The median price per square meter of apartments in the capital city rose 11.3 percent on year to €2,066.44, while month-on-month an increase of 1.8 percent was recorded.

A total of 806 transactions worth €98.4 million took place in Tallinn in September, compared with 629 transactions totalling €75.2 million in August.

In September 2019, 828 transactions, worth €88.3 million, were conducted.

Across Estonia, excluding Tallinn, the average price per square meter of apartments rose 16.5 percent on year to €949.83, a 4.9 percent rise on August's figure.

The median price per square meter for apartments outside Tallinn stood at €731.71, 24.7 percent higher than the year before. Compared with August, the median price of apartments outside Tallinn rose by 6.7 percent.

1,039 transactions took place outside Tallinn, totalling €59.4 million in September, compared with respectively 1,203 transactions wort €66.5 million the month before.

Figures available from the Estonian Land Board may change when data is adjusted, BNS reports.

The Land Board falls under the environment ministry's remit.

