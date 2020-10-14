news

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mihhail Korb.
Mihhail Korb. Source: ERR
News

The Center Party's biggest donor said he was motivated to make a €60,000 donation in the third quarter because of the government's support for Rally Estonia, the secretary general of the Center Party said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, ERR reported that businessman Hillar Teder, whose son leads the Porto Franco real estate development which received €39.4 million in crisis aid from the government led by the Center Party, donated €60,000 to the party in the third quarter of 2020.

Secretary General of the Center Party Mihhail Korb told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) on Tuesday that he had personally contacted Teder after he made two separate donations of €30,000 as there is public scrutiny around the sources of and reasons why donations are made.

Korb said Teder confirmed to him that the large donation was motivated by the government's support for Rally Estonia and the Center Party's policies. According to Korb, there was no talk of supporting Porto Franco.

"As there is now a special focus on donations, I contacted Hillar Teder after he made his donations. He assured me that he supports the Center Party's policy and that he is happy with what the government is doing. And he singled out the Rally. Estonia said that he was very pleased that the government found an opportunity to support the conduct of Rally Estonia and that this motivated him to make a donation," Korb told AK.

"But I think you can definitely ask him what his reasons were and why he supported the Center Party," Korb added.

AK reporter Anne Raiste told Korb that the government's favorable development of the Porto Franco real estate development in Tallinn led by Rauno Teder, the son of Hillar Teder, raises some questions. She asked whether Teder's large contribution to the Center Party may be linked to a government crisis loan given to Porto Franco.

"I can't comment on that, we didn't talk about it," Korb replied.

Hillar Teder made a donation in two parts. On July 1, he donated €30,000 to the Center Party and a second sum of €30,000 on September 9. Kredex's supervisory board discussed a loan of €39.4 million to Porto Franco in early July, and the government approved the loan on September 3.

Last year, Teder donated €50,000 to the Center Party. Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (KE) has previously said the donations made by Hillar Teder are not related to the government's decision.

Two donations to the made to the Center Party have recently made headlines. The party was told by the Supreme Court in June that it must pay back a €110,000 donation because accounting from 2014/2015 did not provide adequate information about the source of the funding.

In May, the source of a €50,000 donation made to the party in the first quarter donated by a little known entrepreneur was also questioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:47

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government

13.10

Center Party received most donations in third quarter

13.10

Ratas: Estonia's coronavirus outbreak is under control

13.10

Sven Sester: Final act of the pension reform

13.10

PM: The government will not leave the 'Estonia 2035' strategy shelved

13.10

Previous week a mixed bag for Estonian ladies in European football

13.10

Estonia to allow up to 344 troops to participate in foreign missions

13.10

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments Updated

13.10

Indrek Kiisler: Extraordinary pensions hike not justified

13.10

EU agrees on common rules for coronavirus travel restrictions

13.10

Three Seas Initiative will increase cooperation between Eastern countries

13.10

Alcohol sales ban continues, no agreement reached on shortening quarantine

13.10

Kotsar and Hamburg continue preseason with fifth straight victory

13.10

Estonian universities reducing free places on English language courses

13.10

Lung cancer mostly affects men from industrial regions of Ida-Viru County

13.10

Committee sends bill regulating tenancy relationships to Riigikogu

13.10

Archbishop: EELK does not allow gay people to become priests

13.10

Competition Authority will not publish pharma transactions to ministry

13.10

Estonia to limit officials' choice of network devices and software

13.10

President Kaljulaid: Three Seas Initative does not compete with EU

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: