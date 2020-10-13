Center Party received most donations in third quarter

The Center Party received the most donations in the third quarter, reports by each party submitted to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) show. The biggest single donation was €60,000 and made to the Center Party.

Businessman Hillar Teder, whose son leads the Porto Franco real estate development that received considerable crisis aid from the government led by the Center Party, donated altogether €60,000 to the party in the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter, Teder made two donations to the party, contributing altogether €30,000 with both payments.

Other major donors included entrepreneur Sergei Geller with a donation of €11,000, businessman Raivo Rand with a donation of €10,000 and MP and entrepreneur Kaido Hoovelson, who contributed €5,000 to his party.

The Center Party's revenue in the third quarter totaled €522,300 - €341,926 in state subsidy and €19,833 in membership fees. Donations in the third quarter altogether amounted to €160,540 euros.

Reform

The revenue of the opposition Reform Party in the third quarter of 2020 totaled close to €457,000 euros, including slightly over €8,000 raised in donations.

According to the report submitted by the Reform Party to the ERJK, state subsidy to the party amounted to €447,134, membership fees €1,528, donations by private individuals €8,146 and revenue from the party's assets €165.

The party's total revenue in the third quarter was €456,973.

Reform Party MP Siim Kallas made a donation of €1,500 to the party.

Isamaa

Isamaa, the smallest of the three parties making up the government coalition in Estonia, raised over €14,000 in donations during the third quarter of 2020, the largest donations were made by entrepreneurs Toomas Luman and Jaanus Vool.

Isamaa's revenue in the third quarter totaled €177,253, consisting of 1€4,385 euros in donations, €157,812 euros in state subsidy and €5,045 in membership fees. Isamaa also earned €12 in income from the property of the party.

Luman and Vool each made a donation of €5,000 to Isamaa.

EKRE

The junior partner of the ruling coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) raised slightly over €10,000 in donations in the third quarter of 2020.

The revenue of EKRE in the second quarter totaled €268,051 euros - €249,869 euros in state subsidy, €10,339 in donations, €3,159 in membership fees and €4,684 in income from the property of the party, it appears from the party's report to the ERJK.

Members Paul Puustusmaa donated altogether €2,000 while Jaak Valge made a donation of €2,400 to the party.

SDE

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) raised €18,990 in donations in the third quarter of 2020 with largest contributions made by MEPs Sven Mikser and Marina Kaljurand and member of SDE management board Anto Liivat.

The revenue of SDE in the second quarter totaled €153,819, of which donations made up €18,990, state subsidy €131,510 and membership fees €3,319, according to the report submitted by the party to the ERJK. SDE did not earn any income from the party's assets in the third quarter.

A donation of €4,500 was made by Mikser while Kaljurand and Liivat each contributed €3,000.

Estonia 200

The revenue of Estonia 200, which has no seats in parliament but has commanded a stable rating safely upwards of the 5 percent election threshold in polls in recent months, totaled close to €29,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Donations made to the party amounted to €2,986 with most contributions remaining below €100.

State subsidy to the party in the third quarter totaled €25,000 and membership fees €941, bringing the total revenue of Estonia 200 to €28,927.

