news

Ratas: No link between loan to Porto Franco, Teder's donation to Center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Riigikougu.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Riigikougu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Answering question in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Prime Minister and leader of the Center Party Jüri Ratas said that there is no link between businessman Hillar Teder's donation to his party and the Porto Franco real estate development receiving a support loan from the Center-led government.

"I can confirm that there is absolutely no connection there," Ratas said in his reply to MPs of the opposition Reform Party who inquired if the €60,000 donation made by Teder to the Center Party is linked to the support loan granted to the Porto Franco development led by Teder's son.

Ratas said that this interpretation is arbitrary and added that the claim has already been refuted by both Teder and Center's secretary general Mihhail Korb.

Ratas said all Kredex loans and grants exceeding €10 million must be discussed by the government.

According to the prime minister, the general secretary of the party informs the party's board, but Ratas does not know on what date he became aware of the donation. 

"And whether that date is before or after the government's decision on Porto Franco, it has no role to play in this," he said.

Regarding the criticism from the Reform Party, Ratas pointed out that Teder had previously made donations to the Reform Party of over €650,000 euros in the last eight years. 

He said linking the donation to the development of Porto Franco will damage the reputation of the entrepreneur and Estonian business.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Tallinn to implement participatory budget in 2021

16:57

Madise: School that asked children to distance learn acted unlawfully

16:26

Ratas: No link between loan to Porto Franco, Teder's donation to Center

15:53

Kristina Kallas: We are ready to be part of the government

15:25

Health Board encouraging people to stay in Estonia during school holidays

14:51

Estonia ran €105 million current account surplus in August

14:39

Urmas Viilma: An honest answer just a question away

14:11

Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget

13:37

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We do not support human rights violators

13:03

Competition watchdog: Wholesalers do not control pharmacist-run drugstores

12:40

Teder: I supported Center because of their bold decisions

12:32

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:07

Ossinovski: There is no point in banning smoking on balconies

11:36

Latvian construction, gardening store Depo opens in Tallinn on Wednesday

10:44

Swedbank head office building to relocate to North Tallinn in 2024

10:17

Old City Harbor terminal ahead of schedule due to canceled cruises

09:47

Draft bill stops people with valid criminal convictions from changing names

09:25

Committee sends bill amending foreigner workers' rights to Riigikogu

08:47

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government

13.10

Center Party received most donations in third quarter

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: