Hillar Teder has donated over €1 million to political parties since 2013

Hillar Teder.
Hillar Teder. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Businessman and property developer Hillar Teder has donated more than €1.1 million to Estonian politic parties since 2013, data from the Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) shows. A donation of €60,000 made by Teder to the Center Party has come under scrutiny this week.

In total, Teder has given away €1,109,000 over the last seven years by making donations to several different parties.

The majority of donations have been made to the Reform Party - a total of €651,000. The largest donations were in the years 2013-2015, when Teder donated €250,000 twice and €130,000 euros. During those years, the Reform Party was the party of the prime minister.

In 2016 and 2017, Teder did not make any donations to the Reform Party. In 2018, he donated €15,000 and gave the party €6,000 in 2019. This year he has not made a donation to the party.

Isamaa has received the second highest amount of donations, €308,000 in total. The largest was a donation of €103,000 in 2013. Last year, Teder gave Isamaa €50,000 and this year €30,000.

Teder has supported the Center Party with a total of €110,000. Last year he gave the party €50,000 and €60,000 this year.

Teder has also donated €40,000 to the Social Democratic Party. In 2014, he donated €20,000, €15,000 in 2015 and €5,000 in 2018.

Teder's donations have primarily been made to the parties of power and the prime minister. 

Teder was the Center Party's biggest donor in the third quarter of 2020 and he said he was motivated to make a €60,000 donation because of the government's support for Rally Estonia and its policies.

There was scrutiny around the donation as Teder's son leads the Porto Franco real estate development which received €39.4 million in crisis aid from the government led by the Center Party.

Teder told ERR that donating to parties constitutes best practice for him and that the government has done well in what are difficult times. "The principle here is clear and because I operate on foreign markets, I try to support political parties that promote the Estonian agenda abroad," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

