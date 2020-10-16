Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

BigBank has bought the former Danske Bank building in Tallinn. The company's CEO said they have needed larger premises for some time.

Bigbank's CEO Martin Länts told ERR: "We have actually been looking for a possible new office building for a long time, today's premises in Tallinn have remained narrow." He said the relocation of the bank will take some time as renovation work needs to be carried out.

Currently, Bigbank operates mainly in rented premises in Tallinn, according to Länts.

Neinar Seli bought the former Danske Bank building on Narva maantee last year, this week Bigbank bought the building from Seli.

The parties will not disclose the price of the sale of the building.

