First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

In November, the first "From Forest to Table" week of flavors will take place across six counties in Southern Estonia showcasing wild food experiences and local produce.

Nearly 60 restaurants have put together menus in which products from the Estonian forest have been used as at least one component and which consist largely of local raw ingredients.

For example, you can find Iceland moss, chestnuts, acorns, game, spruce shoots, meadowsweet, and more. The price of the special menus will be between €15 and €19.

Tartu, Jõgeva, Põlva, Viljandi, Võru and Valga counties are taking part in the event from November 5-15. All participating caterers and menus can be viewed here.

Helen Kalberg, marketing manager for the City of Tartu, said: "The week of flavors places an emphasis on the strengths of Estonian cuisine – forest products and products from small businesses, which Estonians often take for granted, but which make visitors to Estonia enthusiastic about local cuisine."

The aim of the 'From Forest to Plate' event is to increase the number of visitors to catering establishments, to support the region's developing food culture and small food producers, and to highlight local raw ingredients.

"The week of flavors is exciting because the menus also include raw ingredients that are usually not found in the selection and which are difficult to obtain, such as penny buns or false saffron milkcap," said Jüri Makarov, owner of Kivitalu, which is participating in Southern Estonia's week of flavors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!