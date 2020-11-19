news

Ratings: Estonia 200 second only to Reform ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kristina Kallas and Lauri Hussar. Estonia 200's support increased.
Kristina Kallas and Lauri Hussar. Estonia 200's support increased. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Non-parliamentary Estonia 200 rose to second place in popularity according to a recent survey, with an 18 percent increase in support, surpassing both the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

While Reform still saw the strongest support, it is the party Estonia 200 have been taking most support from, according to the survey, conducted by pollsters Kantar Emor.

Reform's support decreased from 33 percent in October to 28 percent in November, Kantar Emor says. At the same time, Estonia 200's support increased from 13 percent to 18 percent.

"This shows that the bedrock component of Reform's support stands at 28 percent, which is close to the percentage it achieved in the March 2019 general election (28.9 percent). The incidental component, which made the rating rise above 30 percent in the past, has gone to Estonia 200 in November," Kantar Emor's analyst Aivar Voog told ERR.

Voog added that the second choice of Reform Party supporters has consitently been Estonia 200 in the past year.

Estonia 200 narrowly missed out on Riiigkogu seats in 2019, the first election it had contested, polling at 4.4 percent. The threshold required for seats is 5 percent.

The Center Party and EKRE, while both in the coalition, were also a little behind Estonia 200, Kantar Emor says. Center's support stood at 17 percent in November; EKRE's at 16 percent. Compared with October, Center's support didn't rise, though EKRE's grew by one percent.

Opposition party the Social Democrats (SDE) found 10 percent support, compared with 11 percent in the previous month, and coalition party Isamaa saw a rise from 5 to 6 percent over the same period, Kantar Emor says.

Support for Estonian Greens stood at 3 percent and for the Estonian Party for the Future at 2 percent.

Kantar Emor conducted the survey from November 13 - 18, surveying 1,281 Estonian citizens aged 18-84.

Similarly to Kantar Emor, the latest surveys from Turu-uuringute and Norstat showed an increase in support for Estonia 200 as well. In the Turu-uuringute survey, Estonia 200 support rose from 7 percent in October to 13 percent in November. Norstat's latest poll showed 11 percent support for Estonia 200, a 3.5 percentage-point rise over the last five weeks.--

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

