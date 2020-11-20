news

Estonia 200 sees rise in support in November with three different pollsters ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Logos of the six largest political parties in Estonia.
Logos of the six largest political parties in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Reform remained the most popular party among respondents to surveys from three different companies, while the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party saw the greatest rise in support in November.

ERR's online news in Estonian has taken the mean of the most recent surveys from three companies: Norstat, Turu-uuringute and Kantar Emor, which revealed that the opposition Reform Party found 28 percent support among respondents in November, down from 30 percent in October, and 31 percent in September.

As before, Center, the largest of the three coalition parties, is second on 21 percent, and also saw a slight fall on the previous month, from 22 percent.

Coalition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remains in third place on 16 percent, down from 17 percent in October but up on September's figure of 15 percent.

However, Estonia 200 was only just behind the big three at 14 percent, compared with 9 percent for the previous month – the largest rise for any party.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), in opposition, saw a slight rise, from 10 to 11 percent October to November.

Isamaa's similarly saw a slight rise, from 5 percent in September and October, to 6 percent in November.

This means that Estonia 200 has likely taken support from the largest two parties, particularly Reform, at a time when the proportion of "don't knows" in most surveys has also been falling.

Isamaa's figure is above the 5 percent threshold needed to win Riigikogu (or local or European) seats, a threshold which Estonia 200 only just missed out on in the March 2019 general election.

Of the other two major non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens picked up 3 percent, and the newly-formed TULE party, a merger of the old Free Party and Richness of Life, picked up 1 percent, both figures unchanged on previous months.

ERR started compiling mean figures from all three major pollsters in August, whose margins of error are up to 3 percent.

The companies also have slightly different approaches to taking their polls. Norstat primarily conducts its over the phone, with an online component as well. Turu-uuringute interviews around half of its respondents face-to-face and the remainder online, while Kantar Emor, which also caps its respondents' age limit at 84 and is online-only (the Center Party traditionally performs well with older voters, many of whom may not be online – ed.).

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

18:51

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

18:25

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

17:57

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

17:23

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

16:50

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

16:39

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

16:25

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

16:24

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

16:01

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

15:42

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

15:18

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

14:51

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

14:41

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

14:23

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

13:57

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

13:31

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

13:06

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

12:43

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

12:17

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: