Ratings: Support for Estonia 200 flatlines

Support ratings for the major political parties in Estonia remained static over the Christmas and New Year break, a recent survey shows.

A recent trend for a rise in support for the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 also seems to have fizzled out, the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found.

The latest survey shows the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular among respondents, with 28.8 percent of support, followed by the largest coalition party Center on 21.6 percent, again no significant change. Estonia 200 is still in third place with 16.5 percent of support, having overtaken the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in the second week in December 2020. The latter, also in the coalition, picked up 14.3 percent.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) was next with 8 percent, and the third coalition party, Isamaa, took 6.1 percent.

The aggregated results do not differ much from a previous aggregate from the period November 24 to December 2, with the five represented parties seeing virtually no change, aside from SDE, whose support rose by 0.5 percentage points.

The graph below shows trends in support for the largest six political parties, from March 2020 to the beginning of 2021.

Norstat aggregated its latest results over the period December 1 to January 4, polling a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age, using a mixture of phone and online questionnaires and weighting its research by various socio-economic indicators.

Norstat says its error margin varies depending on the size of support for a party. For instance the largest party by support, Reform, Norstat gives an error margin of 1.4 percent, but in the case of Isamaa the margin is +/- 0.74.

The Institute for Social Research is a conservative think-tank.

