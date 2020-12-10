Kantar Emor: Estonia 200 keeps second place in Emor ratings

The non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party secured a rating of 18 percent in pollster Kantar Emor's monthly poll in December, good enough to keep its second place in front of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Center Party.

The opposition Reform Party remains on top, while its rating has come down from 33 percent in October to 28 percent in November and 27 percent in December.

Estonia 200 rose to second place in November and maintained the position and its rating of 18 percent in December on 18 percent.

EKRE (17 percent) took third place from Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Center Party that landed in fourth on 16 percent in December.

Support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has been decline since August (13 percent) and now rests at 9 percent.

Junior coalition partner Isamaa has managed to boost its rating to 7 percent for the last month of the year.

Emor's poll also recorded a spike for the Estonian Greens in December that reached the election threshold of 5 percent.

The Estonian Party for the Future, recently born out of the merger of the Richness of Life Party and the Free Party, has the support of just 1 percent of respondents.

Emor uses online interviews to question around one thousand citizens eligible to vote.

(Reformierakond = Reform Party, Keskerakond = Center Party, SDE = Social Democratic Party, EKRE = Conservative People's Party, Eestimaa Rohelised = Estonian Greens, Vabaerakond = Free Party, Eesto 200 = Estonia 200, Elurikkuse Erakond = Richness of Life, Eesti Tulevikuerakond = Estonian Party for the Future (stating in Sept. 2020)

*Polled twice monthly, with average values given as results

**Polled before Riigikogu elections on March 3, 2019.

