Turu-uuringute AS ratings: Estonia 200 draws level with Reform

Reform has dropped to its lowest level of support since the election in March 2019 and Estonia 200 has risen to its highest, December's survey by pollster Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by ERR shows.

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200's level of support rose to 20 percent - overtaking EKRE - while the Reform Party's has fallen to 21 percent. In June, Reform's support was 33 percent.

Estonia's 200 support has grown strongly over the last two months, in October, support was 7 percent. The party received 4.4 percent of the vote in the 2019 election, narrowly missing the 5 percent threshold.

In December's poll, the Center Party had 25 percent of respondents support, which is usual for the Turu-uuringute AS ratings as support for the party fluctuates between 22 and 27 percent.

EKRE gathered 14 percent of respondents support, the lowest since the Riigikogu elections when the party gained 17.8 percent of the total votes.

The ratings of other parties have remained unchanged over the last month with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9 percent and Isamaa on 5 percent. The other parties did not reach the 5 percent threshold.

Reform and Center level in Tallinn

When voting groups were broken down by nationality, the Reform Party was the most popular among Estonians with 23 percent of respondents' support followed by Estonia 200 on 20 percent. The Center Party had 18 percent support, EKRE 16 percent, SDE had 10 percent and Isamaa totaled 6 percent.

Among voters of other nationalities, the Center Party had by far the highest level of support at 59 percent. Estonia 200 was the second most popular party on 18 percent, the Reform Party on 9 percent, SDE on 5 percent, EKRE had 4 percent and Isamaa received less than one percent.

Reform had the highest level of support among respondents with higher education - 26 percent - and Center the highest among people without higher education - 27 percent.

The Center Party is the most popular party in Ida-Viru County with 30 percent and in South Estonia with 25 percent. But Estonia 200 - 21 percent - and the Reform Party - 19 percent - are not far behind.

Both Reform and Center have 26 percent support in Tallinn and Estonia 200 has 24 percent. When looking at Northern Estonia, not just the capital, Center had 24 percent, Reform 21 percent and Estonia 200's support totaled 20 percent.

In Western Estonia, EKRE is the most popular on 23 percent followed by Reform and Center both on 21 percent.

EKRE is also the most popular party with 27 percent support in Central Estonia followed by Center Party on 22 percent.

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 881 people over the age of 18 between November 27 and December 7. In total, 137 people were interviewed face-to-face and 744 online. Respondents were asked which party they would vote for in the Riigikogu elections and 28 percent gave no answer.

Other support polls released this week also show that support for Estonia 200 has risen. Kantar Emor's put the party as the second most popular and Norstat's showed Estonia 200 have overtaken EKRE.

--

