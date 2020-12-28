Estonia 200 and EKRE gain most new members in 2020

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) gained the most new members last year while Reform and Isamaa lost the most.

Estonia 200 gained 89 members, EKRE recorded 67 and the Center Party 27. The Reform Party lost 482 members, Isamaa 267 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) 118.

As of December 2020, the Center Party has the biggest membership base with 14,722 members, followed by Reform with 11,303 and EKRE with 8,916 members. Isamaa is the fourth largest party with a membership totaling 7,797 and the SDE has 5,352 members.

All the non-parliamentary parties have approximately 1,000 members each or less.

The Greens have 928 members - 24 less than in December 2019 - the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE), a merger of the Free and Richness of Life parties, has 946 members and Estonia 200 has 692 members.

Since 2016, when the last national election was held, EKRE has gained the most new members of any parliamentary party - 816 - and Center 50 members.

In that time 1,418 people have canceled their Isamaa memberships, Reform has lost 1,143 members, SDE's membership has shrunk by 662 and the Greens' by 137.

