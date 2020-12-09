Ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes EKRE ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia 200 marketing paraphernalia.
Estonia 200 marketing paraphernalia. Source: Siim Lõvi/Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 (Eesti 200) is now third-most popular in the land, outstripping two of the coalition parties, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, as well as the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE), according to a recent survey.

The research, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) found that the opposition Reform Party remains most-supported on 31.1 percent of respondents, followed by the coalition Center party on 21 percent. Norstat aggregated its results over the period November 11 to December 7.

In third place was Estonia 200. Formed in 2018, the party contested its first election in March 2019 – the elections to the Riigikogu – narrowly missing out on reaching the 5 percent threshold required to win seats.

EKRE, which has 19 Riigikogu seats and entered office for the first time in late April 2019, has thus been supplanted by Estonia 200, at least according to Norstat's results, and lies in fourth place on 13.6 percent of support. EKRE's support has fallen for five weeks in a row, Norstat says, and is at its lowest level for 2020 with three weeks of the year to go.

SDE are fifth (8.2 percent) followed by coalition party Isamaa on 5.9 percent.

Estonia 200's result continues a trend which started several weeks ago; the party has practically doubled its support in a couple of months, Norstat says.

The top three are followed by the Estonian Conservative People's Party with 13.6 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 8.2 percent and the Fatherland with 5.9 percent.

The three coalition parties together are marginally better supported than the opposition parties (i.e. excluding Estonia 200), at 40.5 percent versus 39.3 percent.

Norstat says it polled a little over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age, in its survey.

The next elections are to local government, in autumn 2021.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:07

TULE finally registers as political party

08:55

Health Board: 547 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

08:39

Ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes EKRE

08.12

Two employees at Lääne County care home test positive for coronavirus

08.12

Ecological NGO calls for balance on long-term forestry plan committee

08.12

Drug ring boss and accomplices sent down for several years in prison

08.12

Government continuing main COVID-19 crisis aid measures next year

08.12

Center, Isamaa leaders reject new MPs call for free vote on marriage bill

08.12

Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

08.12

Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

08.12

Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee

08.12

Ida-Viru County authorities request face-masks from state

08.12

Government needs more time to mull Ida-Viru schools' early Christmas break

08.12

First COVID-19 patient in Estonia to receive plasma therapy awaits results

08.12

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths Updated

08.12

Tartu University: Coronavirus infections have tripled in a few weeks

08.12

Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

08.12

EKRE: Our goal is not to ban abortion in Estonia

08.12

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

08.12

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: