TULE finally registers as political party

TULE leading members during the August meeting which announced the merger between Richness of Life and the Free Party.
TULE leading members during the August meeting which announced the merger between Richness of Life and the Free Party. Source: Henry-Laur Allik/ERR
The Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) is now officially registered as a political party.

The party was formed in August via a merger of the Free Party and Richness of Life, following negotiations which began in spring.

The party said that bureaucracy had held up the party being officially entered into the commercial register, and required a court judgment.

TULE says it will hold its first general meeting, where it will elect a board and party leader or president, in early 2021.

The party says that its platform is summarized by three central planks: Environment, community and the citizen, adding that it will develop a full manifesto in due course.

The Free Party actually held half a dozen seats in the last Riigikogu composition, losing them at the March 2019 general election, by which time its membership had been falling close to the 500 minimum required for a party to be legally registered as such, and following several changes in party leader.

Richness of Life was founded in 2018, with Artur Talvik, a filmmaker and former Free Party leader, as its prime ministerial candidate. The party had a subsistence-based approach, emphasizing the role of local communities in ecological and other issues.

The next elections in Estonia are to local government, in Autumn 2021.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

