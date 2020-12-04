news

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Taavi Kotka.
Taavi Kotka. Source: ERR
News

IT entrepreneur Taavi Kotka says that those parties having doubts about e-voting are engaging in self-promotion. It is a political problem, not a real problem, he said.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Raul Siem (EKRE) recently suggested the ID-card based voting be stopped and facial recognition via a voter's phone or other device replace it.

Kotka finds that to be a case of self-promotion. "We don't have a direct need for that. We have a working system and if we say the system's not trustworthy, we can as easily ask whether our business environment is also trustworthy. This question should be broadened then. If we don't consider the implemented technologies to be sound, then the way business is done today, is not sound either," Kotka commented.

"It is not a real issue. It is clearly self-promotion and a political issue," Kotka commented on doubts from EKRE and also Center.

Kotka said that there are always people who are doubting the reliability of voting, even if they take place on paper entirely.

"There's always a group of people who say they don't believe and so on. But the fact that we are using the technologies daily for e-services, signing etc. if we say it is all fake and it doesn't work, we are actually breaking up our own digital society," Kotka said.

Kotka said that first, it should be clearly phrased what kind of a problem the Minister of IT wants to solve. "This problem hasn't been enunciated yet, so something that doesn't exist is being solved," he said.

Kotka: Ministry of Economy needs to make bigger changes in its IT infrastructure

The Information System Authority (RIA) identified three similar attacks which took place in November on three different ministries, against the information technology infrastructure, through which the criminals gathered personal data.

Kotka said that individuals whose data is now known, shouldn't be too worried. He said that no special information history was lost.

Kotka admitted that the incident doesn't do honor to the state. However, he acknowledged the officials for the fact that the incident was published.

"In Estonia, if something like this happens, we tend to make it public so it's a lesson for everyone - not only in the public sector but in the private sector- how to better protect our systems. Most countries stay silent about issues like that," he added.

Kotka praised the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK), which was able to quickly identify what was lost and how much damage there had been.

"I would like to acknowledge TEHIK and the administration of the Ministry of Social Affairs, because they found out what happened very quickly. This is not like being in an apartment where all the furniture is clearly gone; you still have to look at the logs, analyze what was taken and what wasn't," Kotka said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

14:42

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

14:34

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club

13:56

Health Board: Babies contracting coronavirus often do so from mother

13:28

Social affairs ministry setting up gambling addiction center

13:03

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

12:39

Prime minister in isolation following coronavirus contact

12:28

Kaupo Meiel: Twin Christmas trees of faction

12:02

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue

11:27

Profession representatives aim to be on priority vaccination list

10:51

Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

10:49

Health Board: 470 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia, two deaths Updated

10:23

Estonia and US joint operation strengthens cyber defense

09:26

Minister: Christmas restrictions cannot be ruled out

08:53

Social ministry: Regular people will not be vaccinated before March

08:26

Nordica charters one-off Christmas Dublin flight

08:24

Bars and restaurants to be hit hardest by new restrictions

03.12

Most of high-speed internet connection measure's budget left untapped

03.12

Startup Salv raises €1.5 million, expands anti-money laundering pilot

03.12

Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: