Culture recommendations: December 7-14

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's recommendations are brought to you by Annisa Laasma, who is from Indonesia and has been living in Estonia for more than a year.

Annisa Laasma Source: Culture.ee

Winter is here and we have already had our first snowfall of the season. Everywhere feels like Christmas, streets filled with lights, Christmas markets pop up in many places, decorations and joyful traditions have brought on wonderful feelings in us. As a person who came from a tropical country, Indonesia, this is the moment that I am waiting every year. Here are my recommendations.

Nõmme Ice Rink

This is one of the few ice rinks in Tallinn where you can have some fun winter outdoor activities. The lovely pop-up skating rink in the Nõmme High School courtyard on Raudtee 73 is looking forward to welcoming you to the ice from early December until mid-March. The rink is open every day, regardless of the weather, as it uses special refrigeration equipment. It also provides skating fun for everyone when the temperature is above zero.

Cozy lighting and moody music under the pine trees of Nõmme provide everything you need for an unforgettable skating experience! The emotions you feel at the Skate Park can't be compared to anything else – you'll remember this fairy-tale experience for the rest of your life!

Free Film Screening: The Mummy (December 8)

"The Mummy" is a 1999 American action horror film written and directed by Stephen Sommers. "The Mummy" is proven to be a truly timeless classic that can be watched over and over again, and it helped to change the game for many action movies that came after.

Quizalong #7 (December 10)

Quizalong is an English-language general knowledge pub quiz that takes place in culture club Salong, in Tartu. The quiz will challenge your minds on a wide array of topics (entertainment, nature, culture, sport, media, technology, history, geography, etc.). The questions range from very easy, to mildly tricky.

Christmas Fair for Student Companies (December 11-12)

Nearly a hundred student companies from all over Estonia will introduce and sell their products at the fair. Visitors to the fair can support enterprising young people by filling your gift bags with cool and innovative products made by young people.

Noblessner Iceswim Festival (December 11-13)

If you dare enough to challenge yourself and experience swimming in ice-cold water, this three-day festival must be interesting for you. To participate in this event, you need to register.

Christmas Event in Põhjala (December 12)

This one-day Christmas event is dedicated to the theme of sustainable holidays. This event combines market, tasty food, joy, children's playground, roller skating, "elves disco", open studios, creative workshops, cozy concerts, funky factory and fun all together. The event will take place in Põhjala tehas in Tallinn.

EKA Christmas Fair 2020 (December 13)

For the umpteenth time the annual Christmas Fair of Estonian Art Academy (EKA) students and alumni will take place at Vaba Lava in Telliskivi's creative zone this year.

Nearly 70 vendors – artists and designers / students and alumni – are participating in the christmas cair with an extremely diverse selection. At the fair you will find pottery, jewelry, accessories, graphics, calendars, fashion, reflectors and much more.

Come and see yourself where good design and pure art begin.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

--

