news

Culture recommendations: December 7-14 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Nõmme ice rink is one of this week's recommendations.
Nõmme ice rink is one of this week's recommendations. Source: visitestonia.com
News

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's recommendations are brought to you by Annisa Laasma, who is from Indonesia and has been living in Estonia for more than a year.

Annisa Laasma Source: Culture.ee

Winter is here and we have already had our first snowfall of the season. Everywhere feels like Christmas, streets filled with lights, Christmas markets pop up in many places, decorations and joyful traditions have brought on wonderful feelings in us. As a person who came from a tropical country, Indonesia, this is the moment that I am waiting every year. Here are my recommendations.

Nõmme Ice Rink

This is one of the few ice rinks in Tallinn where you can have some fun winter outdoor activities. The lovely pop-up skating rink in the Nõmme High School courtyard on Raudtee 73 is looking forward to welcoming you to the ice from early December until mid-March. The rink is open every day, regardless of the weather, as it uses special refrigeration equipment. It also provides skating fun for everyone when the temperature is above zero. 

Cozy lighting and moody music under the pine trees of Nõmme provide everything you need for an unforgettable skating experience! The emotions you feel at the Skate Park can't be compared to anything else – you'll remember this fairy-tale experience for the rest of your life!

Free Film Screening: The Mummy (December 8)

"The Mummy" is a 1999 American action horror film written and directed by Stephen Sommers. "The Mummy" is proven to be a truly timeless classic that can be watched over and over again, and it helped to change the game for many action movies that came after.

Quizalong #7 (December 10)

Quizalong is an English-language general knowledge pub quiz that takes place in culture club Salong, in Tartu. The quiz will challenge your minds on a wide array of topics (entertainment, nature, culture, sport, media, technology, history, geography, etc.). The questions range from very easy, to mildly tricky.

Christmas Fair for Student Companies (December 11-12)

Nearly a hundred student companies from all over Estonia will introduce and sell their products at the fair. Visitors to the fair can support enterprising young people by filling your gift bags with cool and innovative products made by young people.

Noblessner Iceswim Festival (December 11-13)

If you dare enough to challenge yourself and experience swimming in ice-cold water, this three-day festival must be interesting for you. To participate in this event, you need to register.

Christmas Event in Põhjala (December 12)

This one-day Christmas event is dedicated to the theme of sustainable holidays. This event combines market, tasty food, joy, children's playground, roller skating, "elves disco", open studios, creative workshops, cozy concerts, funky factory and fun all together. The event will take place in Põhjala tehas in Tallinn.

EKA Christmas Fair 2020 (December 13)

For the umpteenth time the annual Christmas Fair of Estonian Art Academy (EKA) students and alumni will take place at Vaba Lava in Telliskivi's creative zone this year.

Nearly 70 vendors – artists and designers / students and alumni – are participating in the christmas cair with an extremely diverse selection. At the fair you will find pottery, jewelry, accessories, graphics, calendars, fashion, reflectors and much more.

Come and see yourself where good design and pure art begin.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities. 

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

18:36

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

18:01

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

17:19

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

16:41

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

15:52

Former mayor: English language threatens both Estonian and Russian futures

15:16

Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

14:41

Rapla County Rail Baltica procurement rounds underway in early 2021

14:11

Health Board doctor: Intensive care wards full by year-end

13:45

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended

13:12

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

12:48

Health Board: 248 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:45

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

12:09

Culture recommendations: December 7-14

11:42

Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

11:21

Gallery: Rakvere Christmas tree wars divide public

10:56

Imre Sooäär may take up Riigikogu seat, but may not Updated

10:29

Statistics: Deflation on year to November influenced by fuel price fall

09:58

Tourism in October nearly half previous year's figure

08:50

AK: Pro-marriage referendum Riigikogu majority under threat

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: