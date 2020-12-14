Baltic states, Poland sign €720 million synchronization project agreement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre).
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The European Union's Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) on Monday signed a €720 million grant agreement with the electricity transmission system operators of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland for the Baltic synchronization project.

This represents the largest amount of funding ever attributed from the Connecting Europe Facility Energy (CEF-E). The project aims to better integrate electricity grids of the Baltic states with the ones of the rest of continental Europe and ensure their energy independence from third countries, the European Commission said.

The commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center) said the agreement marks a decisive step in the Baltic synchronization process, a project of strategic European interest that needs to be completed by the end of 2025.

"This will ensure not only the full integration of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania into the internal energy market, but also facilitate the take-up of renewable energy in the Baltic states and Poland, helping them achieve the European Green Deal objectives," Simson said.

Following previous funding awarded in 2019 for the reinforcement of the internal grids of the Baltic states, the grant signed on Monday will be mainly dedicated for the construction of Harmony Link - an electricity cable connecting Poland and Lithuania through the Baltic Sea. The cable will become a building block for allowing the integration of offshore renewable energy resources.

This funding will also cover synchronous condensers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and reinforcements of the Polish grid that will ensure the full functionality of the Harmony Link and safe operation of the system.

With continuous support from the European Commission over the years, the leaders of the three Baltic states and Poland reached a landmark agreement on June 28, 2018 and signed a political roadmap for accomplishing the synchronization by the target date of 2025. The Political Implementation Roadmap was subsequently signed in June 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:26

Marriage referendum draft passes first reading Updated

18:49

Paper: Restrictions bringing Latvians to shop in Estonia

18:25

Coronavirus round-up: December 7-13

17:54

Tax and Customs Board: Rules for ordering goods from UK to change

17:23

NyxAir to start flying Tallinn-Kuressaare route from December 21

16:51

Baltic states, Poland sign €720 million synchronization project agreement

16:23

New Estonian e-residency CEO announced

15:57

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister to continue next year

15:25

Approximately 300 Tallinn primary school students attend school on Monday

14:55

Lithuania introduces lockdown to stop coronavirus

14:27

Siim Kallas: The EU will not allow itself to be taken hostage

14:21

Põlva Serviti reaches European Cup top 16, HC Tallinn out after loss

13:52

Kristjan Tamm wins ITF tournament in Tunisia

13:24

eGA co-founds digital governance academy for Asia-Pacific region

12:57

Gallery: New digital organ at Palamuse Church consecrated

12:23

Culture recommendations: December 14-20

11:55

Nationwide Christmas peace proclaimed in Jõgeva

11:29

Snow cannons have allowed for skiing season to open in Estonian ski centers

11:15

Stockmann to sell buildings in Tallinn, Riga and Helsinki Updated

10:51

Center Party restores its majority in Narva city council

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: