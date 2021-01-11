Greens received €7,456 in donations and membership fees

The non-parliamentary party the Estonian Greens collected €3,866 donations and €3,590 in membership in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The biggest donation, €1.000, was given by a real estate entrepreneur Olaf Herman. Priit Truusalu paid €144 of a membership fee and donated €500. Chairwoman of the party, Züleyxa Izmailova, donated €215.

The outgoings of the party in the fourth quarter were €1,626, from which, the economic costs were €1,526 and political costs €100. The party did not have labor costs.

Their activity as a whole in 2020 reached a net gain of €16,744, and income was €24,847 and outgoings €8,103. A year before, the party had a net loss of €27,974.

The party has 907 members.

