Top chef: Coronatimes cleaned up Estonia's restaurant market


Top Chef Orm Oja has said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of restaurants of dubious quality in Estonia, but now, due to closures, the market has become cleaner.

"There were a lot of mediocre restaurants or places where you could get meals of questionable quality. I think the coronavirus time has cleaned up the market. In a good way," Oja, executive head chef at restaurant La Bottega in Tallinn ad co-founder of Clean Kitchen Meals, said on the entertainment show "Hommik Anuga" on Sunday.

Oja said restaurant food is expensive because of the origins of fresh produce which cost a lot to bring to Estonia. He does not think that opening a restaurant and selling food is the best way to earn money, but it is a rather large matter of passion.

He also travels a lot and says that it's not unusual to pay €400-500 per person for a meal in a good restaurant.

Oja said that he is not against pre-prepared food and said that sometimes the food that has been made and then cooled down, is very normal.

Similarly, he is not sure of the quality of the food ordered as take-away. "I think there are only a few things that should be ordered as take-away," he said. It is easy with noodle dishes, nothing happens to them during transportation, but he does not recommend ordering real restaurant dishes.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

