Covid vaccinations for over 80s start in Harju, Ida-Viru, Pärnu counties ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A bottle of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the first vaccinations in Tallinn, Estonia on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Family doctors in Harju, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties will start vaccinating people over 80 years old against COVID-19 this week. Vaccinations will also continue among health care professionals.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said in a statement on Monday that all hospital employees, ambulance and family doctor center staff in the hospital networks who have requested a vaccine have received at least one dose.

Dental staff have started to receive the vaccine and people outside of the hospital system, such as specialists and school nurses, will start to receive their first doses this week.

"Vaccination will continue in care homes and all those who have previously received the first dose of the vaccine are guaranteed a second dose," Kiik said.

"In counties with a higher risk of infection - Harju County, Ida-Viru County and Pärnu County - larger family doctor centers are starting to invite people over the age of 80 for vaccination."

Head of the Family Physicians Association of Estonia Le Vallikivi advised everyone called by a family doctor to get the vaccine and asked people to go at the requested time to make sure doses are not wasted.

Last week, 12,623 vaccinations against COVID-19 were performed across Estonia. 

A total of 38,594 vaccinations have been administered to 28,186 people during the last five weeks after vaccinations started on December 27. So far, 10,408 people have received both doses.

4,000 vaccine doses will be given to GP centers this week to vaccinate at-risk groups. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Survey: Restrictions followed in Estonia despite drop in sense of danger

17:09

'Estonia 2035' marketing campaign brought a one-time interest hike

16:43

Survey: Estonian businesses hiring more international remote workers

16:17

Covid vaccinations for over 80s start in Harju, Ida-Viru, Pärnu counties

15:48

Top chef: Coronatimes cleaned up Estonia's restaurant market

15:25

DocPoint film festival to show Estonian documentaries in cinemas

14:58

Warm-up knee injury keeps Kelly Sildaru out of X-Games season opener

14:34

Toomas Sildam: Key officials and politicians should be vaccinated

14:17

Estonian foreign minister expresses 'grave concern' about Myanmar situation

14:06

Sports biologist: Estonian sports would be helped if sponsors sued Alaver

13:56

Fewer than 15 hours of sunlight in January 2021

13:44

Tõnu Viik elected new rector of Tallinn University Updated

13:14

Swedbank Estonia net profit drops 9.8 percent in 2020

12:59

Gallery: Tallinn in Winter

12:56

Former prime minister criticized portfolios given to Center Party

12:44

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds COVID-19 testing tent collapses due to snow

12:32

Court to consider releasing businessman Hillar Teder from custody

12:10

Gallery: Eva-Lotta Kiibus crowned Estonian champion

11:23

Unions want priority vaccination for teachers

10:49

Unemployment Insurance Fund's subsidy meant for more than wage compensation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: