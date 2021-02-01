Covid vaccinations for over 80s start in Harju, Ida-Viru, Pärnu counties

Family doctors in Harju, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties will start vaccinating people over 80 years old against COVID-19 this week. Vaccinations will also continue among health care professionals.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said in a statement on Monday that all hospital employees, ambulance and family doctor center staff in the hospital networks who have requested a vaccine have received at least one dose.

Dental staff have started to receive the vaccine and people outside of the hospital system, such as specialists and school nurses, will start to receive their first doses this week.

"Vaccination will continue in care homes and all those who have previously received the first dose of the vaccine are guaranteed a second dose," Kiik said.

"In counties with a higher risk of infection - Harju County, Ida-Viru County and Pärnu County - larger family doctor centers are starting to invite people over the age of 80 for vaccination."

Head of the Family Physicians Association of Estonia Le Vallikivi advised everyone called by a family doctor to get the vaccine and asked people to go at the requested time to make sure doses are not wasted.

Last week, 12,623 vaccinations against COVID-19 were performed across Estonia.

A total of 38,594 vaccinations have been administered to 28,186 people during the last five weeks after vaccinations started on December 27. So far, 10,408 people have received both doses.

4,000 vaccine doses will be given to GP centers this week to vaccinate at-risk groups.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!